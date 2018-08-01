Family told Jackson County jail inmate in intensive care because he fell off toilet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Jackson County inmate is reportedly in intensive care at Truman Medical Center with three broken vertebrae, a breathing tube, cuts to his head, black eyes and bruises to his arms.

His family was told Timothy Nevels, 55, fell off the toilet. His sister said the story and those injuries just don’t add up.

"I've been in nursing for over 40 years. You don't get all these injuries from that. You don't," Nancy Nevels said.

A spokesperson for Jackson County and the detention center could only say the inmate was found unconscious in his cell.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t contacted about this case. County spokeswoman Marshanna Hester said protocol only calls for contacting authorities when there’s a reported sexual assault or evidence of a crime. An internal investigation is underway.

The news comes at a time when Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has proposed the sheriff’s office take over control of the jail. That proposal came after a scathing grand jury report about safety and conditions there.

Jackson County Executive Frank White convened a Jail Task Force in November. That group's recommendations to improve the jail are expected sometime this month.

In the meantime, Nancy Nevels has a message for that task force or anyone with a role in decisions about the future of the detention center.

"My brother is in ICU. I don't know if he's going to live or die. I don't know if he's going to be able to live like he was before because of the treatment he's received at Jackson County jail. You all need to do something about it," she said.

Timothy Nevels is schizophrenic, according to his sister, and was at the Jackson County Detention Center awaiting trial for August 2017 charges of robbery and armed criminal action.

