Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fried green tomatoes

Ingredients:

3 Firm green tomatoes

1 Cup of flour

1 Cup of buttermilk

Few dashes hot sauce (optional)

1 Cup of corn meal

Salt & pepper to taste

Oil for frying

Directions:

Wash, rinse, and pat dry the tomatoes. Slice off ends of tomatoes and discard . Slice each tomato into about 1/4-inch slices. Set up containers to dredge tomato slices. Pour flour, buttermilk (with optional hot sauce), and cornmeal into separate containers. Season flour and corn meal with salt and pepper to taste. Dredge each tomato slice first into the flour, then the buttermilk, then the cornmeal, removing any excess. Add about 1/2 inch oil into pan over medium heat. Fry until done and golden brown on both sides. Remove to a paper towel and let drain and salt again if needed while still hot.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.