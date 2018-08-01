Fried green tomatoes
Ingredients:
- 3 Firm green tomatoes
- 1 Cup of flour
- 1 Cup of buttermilk
- Few dashes hot sauce (optional)
- 1 Cup of corn meal
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Oil for frying
Directions:
- Wash, rinse, and pat dry the tomatoes.
- Slice off ends of tomatoes and discard .
- Slice each tomato into about 1/4-inch slices.
- Set up containers to dredge tomato slices.
- Pour flour, buttermilk (with optional hot sauce), and cornmeal into separate containers.
- Season flour and corn meal with salt and pepper to taste.
- Dredge each tomato slice first into the flour, then the buttermilk, then the cornmeal, removing any excess.
- Add about 1/2 inch oil into pan over medium heat.
- Fry until done and golden brown on both sides.
- Remove to a paper towel and let drain and salt again if needed while still hot.
