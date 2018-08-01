‘Game of Thrones’ castle up for sale in Northern Ireland for just $656,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever dream of owning a home in Westeros? You can if you have $656,000 sitting around.

A castle that appeared on the hit HBO show "Game of Thrones" is up for sale. The Gosford Castle, better known as "the Castle at River Run" by fans, is located in Northern Ireland and, according to online listings, has a going price of just north of $650,000.

In "Game of Thrones," the castle served as the childhood home of Catelyn Stark, the matriarch of the infamous Stark family.

If that's not enough to make you shell out your gold, Airbnb has offered to give the room a "Game of Thrones" style renovation should the owners be willing to list the room on the home-sharing site.

Bids for the 200-year-old castle can be made anytime.