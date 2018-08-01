KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking quick and healthy breakfast, local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland has lots of oatmeal recipes for you to try.
Healthy, homemade oatmeal packets
Apple Protein Pie – dried apples, pecans, vanilla protein powder and cinnamon
Not So Chunky Monkey – dried bananas, organic peanut butter powder, chocolate protein powder and peanuts
Caramel Cashew – dried dates, cashews and vanilla protein powder
Tropical – dried pineapple, macadamia nuts, toasted coconut and vanilla protein powder
Chocolate Hazelnut – hazelnuts, cacoa and chocolate protein powder
Cinnamon Raisin – raisins, walnuts and cinnamon
Mango-rific – dried mango, macadamia nuts and vanilla protein powder
Peanut Butter Cookie – organic powdered peanut butter and peanuts
The combos are endless! As a rule, I use
- 2 Tbsp dried fruit
- 2 Tbsp chopped nuts
- 1 scoop organic plant-based protein powder
- 1 tsp other add in
The other add ins could be chia seeds, hemp seeds, flax seeds, toasted coconut, etc. These add great nutrition and texture.
Click or tap here for nutrition information.
More recipes:
