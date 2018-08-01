Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking quick and healthy breakfast, local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland has lots of oatmeal recipes for you to try.

Healthy, homemade oatmeal packets

Apple Protein Pie – dried apples, pecans, vanilla protein powder and cinnamon

Not So Chunky Monkey – dried bananas, organic peanut butter powder, chocolate protein powder and peanuts

Caramel Cashew – dried dates, cashews and vanilla protein powder

Tropical – dried pineapple, macadamia nuts, toasted coconut and vanilla protein powder

Chocolate Hazelnut – hazelnuts, cacoa and chocolate protein powder

Cinnamon Raisin – raisins, walnuts and cinnamon

Mango-rific – dried mango, macadamia nuts and vanilla protein powder

Peanut Butter Cookie – organic powdered peanut butter and peanuts

The combos are endless! As a rule, I use

2 Tbsp dried fruit

2 Tbsp chopped nuts

1 scoop organic plant-based protein powder

1 tsp other add in

The other add ins could be chia seeds, hemp seeds, flax seeds, toasted coconut, etc. These add great nutrition and texture.

