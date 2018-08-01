KCATA, city officials demolish vacant building attracting crime to build new bus line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A vacant building that residents say has attracted drugs and crime for more than two decades will soon be torn down.

Crews plan to demolish the building on 27th and Prospect in order to clear the way for a new bus line.

The building may have sat at the intersection for 20 plus years, but it will brought down in a matter of hours.

Many living along that stretch of Prospect told FOX4 they are happy to see this change.

They said along with being an eye sore, the vacant space attracted nothing but trouble.

After crews get done tearing it down, a transformation will begin.

In its place Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will build a max bus line. The max bus line is one of the faster and nicer buses often seen around town. They are the red buses with hubs on Main Street and also on Troost.

The goal of this most recent project is help usher in a new atmosphere that's safer.

"I was at the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, and they gave us a statistic: if you’re between the ages of 18 and 24 as an African-American male you have a better chance of being shot in that corridor than you do in Afghanistan," President/CEO of KCATA Robbie Makinen said. "That’s pretty serious. You can’t arrest your way out of that problem but you can be a part of the solution."

City Councilperson Jermaine Reed reiterated that sentiment, "I really think the demolition really will reflect a change in the community and the new momentum that is certainly taking place in the heart of the urban core."

KCATA and the city are putting around $50-million into this project and the developments surrounding the max line. Add that to the $70 million plus police station across the street - change is happening.