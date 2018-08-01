× KCK police say suspect they shot tried to break into car, fired gun then took off

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating after a Kansas City, Kan., officer shot a man late Tuesday.

A car owner tried to confront a suspect who was trying to break into their vehicle, when the suspect fired a gun into the air and ran off, police said.

Police searched the area near North 25th and Oakland Avenue.

The suspect had a gun when confronted by police. Officers shot the suspect.

The suspect went to the hospital but is expected to survive.