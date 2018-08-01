KCK police say suspect they shot tried to break into car, fired gun then took off

Police shoot suspect who fled after trying to break into someone's car.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating after a Kansas City, Kan., officer shot a man late Tuesday.

A car owner tried to confront a suspect who was trying to break into their vehicle, when the suspect fired a gun into the air and ran off, police said.

Police searched the area near North 25th and Oakland Avenue.

The suspect had a gun when confronted by police. Officers shot the suspect.

The suspect went to the hospital but is expected to survive.

