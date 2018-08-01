FOX4 Forecast: Crankin’ the heat!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got clear skies tonight with temperatures that will drop back into the middle 60s. Then it's off to the races Thursday! Highs will soar into the lower 90s and continue to warm into the weekend. We are tracking the warm up for you in the forecast here.

