Lee's Summit Police say several men forced their way into home & kidnapped woman

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police are investigating a kidnapping that happened in Lee’s Summit early Wednesday morning.

Police say about 12:48 a.m. a vehicle pulled up to a home along Northeast Moonstone Drive and several men got out and forced their way into the home.

They forcefully took an adult woman with them when they left. They later released the woman unharmed at another location.

Police said information is limited, but it appears the victim may have known at least one of the suspects.

Police added that they believe this was an isolated incident.