Metro teacher walks his way beyond 1 million step milestone in one month

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- A metro teacher decided the recommended 10,000 thousand steps a day wasn't nearly enough for him this month, walking his way to a far greater number. Matt Koskela took 1,000,000 steps in July, about 32,000 a day.

He told FOX4 it wasn`t always easy to fit five hours of walking into his daily schedule, but it was worth it.

"I would just encourage people to go out and walk. I mean, that kind of sounds like a simple thing and common knowledge, but you honestly have... if you unplug, and I didn`t take my phone with me most of the time, if you just get out there you have a lot of time to reflect on your own personal life," he said.

Koskela is using the workout as a way to teach goal setting to his students. He joked that next time-- he may do it on his hands!