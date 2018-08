WARSAW, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers canceled an Endangered Child Advisory for 4-year old Grayson Darnell Wednesday after they found him safe.

Troopers say Sunday morning, Grayson Darnell was taken from his custodial grandparents by his non-custodial mother, Julie Darnell.

Troopers said Julie Darnell has bipolar disorder, and may have also been on methamphetamines. She was arrested when authorities found Grayson.