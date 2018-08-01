Sedalia man accused of beating, starving three young kids, locking them in a closet

SEDALIA, Mo. — Three young siblings told investigators that their mother’s boyfriend shot at them with a pellet gun, hit and kicked them, confined them to a closet and starved them, once ordering all three to eat shoes. James L. Hays Jr., 48, was arrested on Monday and is facing three counts of felony child abuse.

Court documents say officers began investigating on July 23 when two sisters and their brother were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by their grandmother because they had large bruises, she blamed Hays. Officers interviewed all three children, who described horrific abuse.

The siblings ages 12, 9, and 8 all reported being hit with either a spiked or metal-looped belt, spatula or hanger, and kicked for either misbehaving or trying to eat. They were forced to sleep in a bathroom closet, and at times in the winter when they weren’t given blankets, they had to huddle together to stay warm. All three gave individual accounts of how they were allegedly abused.

The middle sibling told investigators that Hays would yell at her and spank her for taking food, leaving her with bad bruises and bleeding at times. She also described having water poured over her head to a point where she couldn’t breathe and being forced to eat hot peppers. She said her mother would try to help her or get her food, but Hays stopped her from helping.

The youngest child was punished for eating graham cracker crumbs, and said he was spanked at least 20 times, leaving him with bruises on his back, thighs and legs. He also said that Hays had three children of his own living in the home, but he wouldn’t hurt them, only him and his sisters. He said Hays once kicked his older sister so hard she couldn’t walk, and shot her with a pellet gun three times.

The oldest sibling said Hays called them names and threatened to cut off their tongues and arms for doing anything wrong, and went into detail about sleeping in the bathroom closet every day and night for four years. She said the door was locked with a two types of heavy metal bars. She described one with Hays’ last name on it, and another with red German signs on it. The investigator had the child draw it, and described that it had neo-Nazi “SS” bolts on it.

The girl said she and her siblings were locked in the closet because Hays was worried that they’d eat everything in the house. Once they had to remove laces from different pairs of shoes, and Hays made them eat the shoes. She said that the one who ate the most would get to eat a “real breakfast.” She echoed her siblings’ statement about her mother trying to help, sometimes by sneaking them a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but Hays wouldn’t let her remove them from the closet.

She added that at some point they had behaved long enough to get pillows and blankets in the closet, but also lived among their clothes and Hays’ clothes. Often they were forced to drink from the sink or bathtub.

On the day Hays was arrested, investigators searched the home and found both metal bars the children described, belts, and an airsoft gun with green plastic BB’s loaded inside of it. They looked inside the bathroom closet and found pillows and blankets, and saw that the door frame didn’t have metal brackets attached, but could tell they had recently been removed because there was fresh sawdust.

Investigators found the brackets in the living room, and spoke with the mother of the three abused siblings, who said they were removed two days before police came to the home.

Hays is in the Pettis County Jail, being held on a $1 million bond. Missouri court records show he has previous convictions for domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.