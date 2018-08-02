× One women in critical condition, another injured in double shooting near 42nd and Bellefontaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two women were injured, leaving one of them in critical condition Thursday night after a shooting in Kansas City.

The two women were sitting in a car in the area of 43rd Street and Bellefontaine when a suspect approached and opened fire. The car then rolled to 42nd and Bellefontaine.

Police initially said one of the women had died, but later corrected that to say that victim is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Since Wednesday afternoon, 14 people have been shot in Kansas City, and three of those victims have died.

