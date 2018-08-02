× 20-year-old man charged in 43-year-old woman’s murder after fight with her son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old KC man is now facing charges Thursday in the deadly shooting a 43-year-old woman.

Tyjuan Caldwell has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bernice Brown.

Prosecutors say the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon near 50th and Chestnut after an argument between Caldwell and Brown’s son.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Brown lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Court documents say there was an argument between Caldwell and Brown’s son that also involved several other family members. Caldwell told police after he left the fight, he came back outside with a gun where people were still arguing.

Caldwell told investigators he thought Brown’s son had injured Caldwell’s brother, so he went outside and shot three times at Brown’s son. The 20-year-old suspect said he then saw Brown jump into the line of fire.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.

Previous coverage:

