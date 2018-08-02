After 14 shot in 48 hours, outcry against gun violence heard loud and clear in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Residents, community activists and police have all had enough of what some fear has become the norm in Kansas City: deadly shootings and gun violence.

”I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve never seen so many crimes like this back to back,” Enjoli Collier said.

Just outside the cleaners where she works near 59th and Swope Parkway, Collier watched members of KC Mothers in Charge, Moms Demand Action and several other concerned citizens demonstrate Thursday night.

From Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening, 14 people were shot in Kansas City. Three of those victims died from their injuries and many others were seriously injured.

The demonstrators shouted to drivers at the busy corner to “honk your horn,” as a way to stand up against the gun violence, said Rosilyn Temple with KC Mothers In Charge.

”I will never stop fighting. We must keep fighting. We can never get discouraged or give up. I think many of these people committing these crimes are the same families, the same people in many cases. I will keep saying it we must take a stand against these criminals as a community. Come together, report the criminals to police and be willing to make a difference," Temple said.

The groups’ anti-crime rally took place at 59th and Swope Parkway because 18-year-old Antonio Jones, a recent high school graduate and honor student, was recently shot and killed there. Ira Brown, a worker at a gas station at the busy intersection, was also killed during a robbery in July.

”Ira was a really nice guy. I knew him a long time. What a shame. I feel scared. My mom stays in this community. My kids stay here. I just don’t know what to expect. You just never know," Collier said.

”Some way, some how we’re gonna have to do something different and try to win this war against all this crime. We have to save lives,” Temple said.