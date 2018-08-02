× Big Brothers Big Sisters KC kicks of campaign to recruit 90 men in 90 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City is looking for more mentors.

The non-profit organization kicked off a recruitment campaign Wednesday called “90 men in 90 days.”

It’s an effort to match more than three hundred boys who are currently waiting for a big brother or big couple.

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides positive role models who can provide direction to help area kids and teens reach their full potential.

More than 375 kids are waiting to be placed. Of that group, 308 are boys.