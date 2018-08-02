For the 1st time ever Children’s Mercy hosts summer camp for kids who can’t leave hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In addition to healing, patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital this week have been having a lot fun at the first annual summer camp at the hospital.

The idea behind the week-long event is to bring a summer camp to kids who can't leave the hospital because they need treatment.

The theme this year is super heroes.

They started their day Thursday with some fun chants and then made what they call "ooey gooey green slime."

Kid attending the camp were given the chance to vote for - and then even slime a few of their favorite doctors, nurses and staff members. Six names were ballot - they had all week to vote for their top three.

Those getting slimed were good sports - saying it’s all for the kids.

“You think of all the kids that go to summer camp, and they go back to school and they talk about their experience. Our kids don’t have that," special events coordinator Trista Williams said. "Our kids are at the hospital and they are chronically ill, and they don’t get that experience so we wanted to bring that to them so that when they go back to school in August they can say I did camp week too.”

During the camp's closing ceremony Friday, kids will decorate cars and race them in the "Super Car 500."