If you’re looking to skip lines during tax-free weekend, utilize store pick up & apps

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Parents getting ready to shop for school supplies on Missouri's tax-free weekend have some new options to make the task easier and faster.

Parents can use technology to save money and avoid big crowds at the same time.

Waiting for the tax-free weekend to save a few bucks often means battling crowds of people who all want to save money on school supplies at the same time.

Walmart is one of several retailers trying to make it easier for shoppers by having school supply lists available online and in the stores.

You can also use a new school supply list on the Walmart app to buy everything required for your child and then have it waiting for you to pick up at the store, usually on the same day.

You don't waste time hunting through the aisles looking for exactly what you need.

You still get the tax-free sale and can save time avoiding packs of people. In Independence, 62 different schools have their supply lists on Walmart's app.

"We are trying to stay up with the trends," Walmart spokesperson Dan Kneeshaw said. "Some of the new items glow in the dark, and glitter glue. We’ve got emoji themes pencil boxes and lunch bags. We have bullet journals and unicorn notebooks."

Walmart says it has expanded its selection of school supplies by about 25 percent, with kids and schools increasingly demanding more specific items.

Because of the crowds expected Friday through Sunday, some shoppers say they don't mind spending a little more now to avoid being slowed down by people on the tax-free weekend.

There's no Missouri sales tax on school supplies up to $50 or clothing under $100 from Friday through Sunday. Some cities may continue to charge their share of sales taxes but Independence is not one of them.