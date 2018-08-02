× Joe’s Weather Blog: Heat comes back…humidity waits a bit (THU-8/2)

Nice to be back with you after a couple of days off. The weather is still calm and “pleasant” at least by early August standards. Temperatures (highs) have now been below average for 7 straight days BUT that will end today probably as highs pop into the 90s. More 90s are ahead into the weekend it appears…and perhaps some mid 90s are doable. There have been some noticeable changes in the data over the past couple of days that will be felt around the area over the next 10 days…and mostly it’s good news…at least from a temperature standpoint.

Forecast:

Today: Overall mostly sunny skies today with temperatures between 90-95°. Humidity levels OK for early August

Tonight: Fair, breezy and mild with lows in the 60s

Friday: Sunny and hot with highs closer to 95°

Saturday: Windy (gusts to 30 MPH) and hot with highs in the 90s. There is a small chance of some showers later Saturday or early Sunday

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot with highs near 95°

Discussion:

Not a lot of weather happening these days it seems…which is pretty typical for late July and the 1st couple of weeks of August. Overall temperatures have been below average lately…and that is going to change. Although no extreme heat is expected (like what happened a few weeks ago) it will be getting hotter.

Right now the dew points in the Plains are actually pretty reasonable. Note on the map below…dew points are the green numbers…there aren’t too many dew points at or above 70°. That seems to be dividing line to the real muggy “feel” to the air…I only see one in western MS!

So even when the winds are from the south today and tomorrow…we’re actually pulling up air from eastern OK and TX…not too bad down there right now. The dividing line this morning is towards southern TX…south of San Antonio.

What will be happening on Saturday, as the stronger south winds kick in is that in time some of that thicker air towards southern TX will start to come northwards and our dew points will be more consistently in the near 65+ range by the end of the weekend and early next week. Not overwhelming type mugginess though in the big scheme of things.

Our next weak cold front should arrive sometime on Tuesday and with it comes our next chance of rain/storms.

What’s interesting about the data today…(and there has been this trend for the last few days) is that the big heat wave generator that was going to migrate into the Plains for most of NEXT week…now may briefly come in…then move back westwards towards the western US. This is important because then we go back into NW flow…and while the models aren’t showing major cooling…there could be something sneaky below average coming back to our region next week…after Monday.

This also could be another set-up for rain…with NW flow disturbances creating areas of rain in the Plains. The models aren’t exactly going crazy with moisture over the next 10 days…but IF we are indeed in NW flow for the middle of next week…I think there is a possibility that they may not be “catching” on to the potential.

The EURO model is 1st…showing rain totals for the next 10 days!

Now the GFS model…

I’m curious about the heavier rains portrayed in Nebraska…again connecting the dots with NW flow…leaves us vulnerable to seeing at least some disturbances coming down the pike towards the KC area.

Some areas really need it…many actually do. The new drought report is out…and there has been an expected expansion of “extreme” drought conditions through many parts of the KC Metro area.

KS is fascinating…a real reversal of the rainfall patterns for parts of west central and SW KS..note 3 months ago on the left side…and the current situation on the right side…

Over the last 90 days…it’s been really interesting to see how much rain they’ve had out there…

For our local area..we’re just in this weird part of the drought…from near Emporia towards the northeast into NW MO…areas farther north are OK and farther south are OK…maybe not perfect but doable.

With all that said…perhaps it was the way the drought started…but there are still some real effects being felt from the dry weather over the past few months in our region.

My colleagues at the NWS put out this information this morning…

Notice that weird…almost “break” in the worst departures from average in at least parts of the KC Metro area…

Just sort of unexplained weird.

I noticed yesterday afternoon…some smoke in our skies from the fires that are ongoing across the western US and perhaps even the wildfires happening up in Canada as well…it’s still there it appears although perhaps not as thick…so be alert for more interesting sunrises/sets as long as that stuff is around.

OK that’s about it for today…I’ll be doing the 5/6/9/10 for the next couple of nights…so I may spend some time talking more about the stuff above on the air…

Our feature photo comes from Joey Martino…nice shot!

Joe