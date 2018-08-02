Kansas City’s religious and Chinese communities shocked by missionary’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Chinese missionary was walking home from a prayer service Wednesday night when he was shot and killed.

Now, the religious leaders at International House of Prayer, where Xindong Hao had just attended that service, joined Kansas City's Chinese community in condemning the killing of the 38-year-old father of four.

Curtrail Hudson, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of armed criminal action in connection to the deadly shooting.

When police arrived, they found Hao had been shot. Several shotgun shell casings were on the ground around him, according to court documents. Hao died at the scene from his injuries.

The Chinese man was in the United States on a visitors visa. His wife and four children are also in the country with him.

"We consider Kansas City a pretty safe place to live. That’s why we choose here to raise a family, so we were deeply saddened by the tragedy," said Alex Che, president of Kansas City's Chinese American Society.

Two other victims were injured in the shooting as well. A second victim told police he was outside his home on Bales Avenue when Hudson, his neighbor from a few doors down, came out of his home with a shotgun and allegedly shot at him several times. The man was struck in the neck and back, court records say.

The third victim said he was driving down Bridge Manor Drive in his truck when he allegedly saw Hudson shooting Hao. Court documents say Hudson then began shooting at the third victim’s truck. The driver was grazed by a bullet.

“He had warned Haodong (a nickname for Hao) 'Go back!' Perhaps Haodong’s lack of English, maybe he didn’t know what that guy was saying it was so fast. Haodong just came around the corner and was shot by this guy on drugs," friend Tony Petrehn said.

One witness also said Hudson allegedly hit Hao with the butt of the shotgun after shooting his several times.

Hao had just left the International House of Prayer where he was worshiping and was less than 100 feet from the home where he was staying when he was killed.

“We’re grieving deeply here at International House of Prayer for his family," said Lenny LaGuardia, IHOP's vice president of ministries.

Court documents say Hudson threw the shotgun down a storm drain after the three shootings where investigators later found it.

About 35 minutes after the initial dispatch, Husdon’s family contacted police. They told officers Hudson had asked them to pick him up. When he began “freaking out,” they stopped the vehicle, and responding officers took Hudson into custody.

The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital because officers believed he was under the influence of drugs.

On Thursday, Hudson told police, “I had a shotgun … they were shooting at me. I shot three times,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 cash bond.

Hao had four children, age 2 through 8. His oldest son, Josh, said he would miss fishing with his father.

“In the future, we will try to take care of this family during this hard time," said Carol Wei, Mid-American Asian Cultural Association president.

“I know his wife and kids, and others that know him and love him, will see how God will provide for this family with this loss," Petrehn said.