KC Chick-fil-A manager braves sewer to help metro mom get her keys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro woman says one Chick-fil-A employee went above and beyond to make sure she got home safe.

Rachelle Crowe was at the restaurant on State Line Road near Ward Parkway Center when she dropped her keys down in the sewer. The restaurant chain prides itself on customer service, but this mom said an employee took it to heart.

She wrote FOX4 saying she was holding her child on Thursday on her way to her car. That's when her keys fell down the drain, and manager James Grimmer came to the rescue.

"James, one of the employees at Chick-fil-A, came outside and without hesitation, grabbed the grates off of the sewer, took off his name tag, and lowered himself inside and grabbed my keys," Crowe said. "As he came out, he then asked if it would be OK if he washed them off before handing them back to me! WHO is this man?"

Grimmer said that's just what Chick-fil-A is about.

"I'm just glad we made somebody`s day a little more special," he said. "That they felt honored, respected, loved walking away knowing I`m going to come back to that Chick-fil-A because they're going to treat me right."

The metro mom tried to take a picture with Grimmer, but he said it wasn't a big deal and didn't need the recognition.

"I was in complete awe of the way this man went WAY above and beyond for a complete stranger," Crowe wrote. "He didn't want his photo taken and went about his day as usual. He just wanted to be sure that I got home safely."

However, this metro mom wants everyone to know, that day, James was her hero.