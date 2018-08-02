FOX4 Forecast: Warming up!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're tracking a few showers to the NE on FOX4 Warn radar this afternoon. The rest of us will stay dry and everyone will return to the lower 90s later today. Heat continues to build but humidity will lag behind for a few days. Is there any relief in sight? We'll take a look in the updated forecast here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page