Make Q39’s pork sliders with apple coleslaw

Pork Slides

Ingredients:

1ea. Mini roll

3 oz smoked pulled pork

1 oz Classic BBQ sauce

Dash q39 Pork Rub

1 oz Apple coleslaw

Directions:

Toast Roll with butter on griddle or grill

Top bottom with Pulled pork

Place sauce on pork than rub

Finish it off with apple slaw ant top with Bun

Pork shoulder

Directions:

Trim pork and brine

Pork brine

Ingredients:

pork shoulder 1 ea.

1 pt water

1 pt Ice water

1 qt apple juice

½ cup kosher salt

¼ cup sugar White granulated ( could use brown or some molasses)

Directions:

Dilute sugar and salt in 1 pt water over med heat, remove from stove

Add Ice water and apple juice. Make sure brine is cool than pour over chicken/ pork submerged,

Brine Pork for 12 hrs

Pat dry and season with ½ cup pork Seasoning

Place in smoker at 250 degrease for 4.5 to 5 hrs

Should read 155ish

Wrap in foil with 1/3 cup apple juice

Cook additionally for approximately 1.5 hrs to 2 hrs

cook until 188 degrees internal

Let rest 1 hr

Reserve Jus and skim fat off and reserve for service

Pull pork, add jus and a touch of rub to taste

Cooling

Let pork rest until 150/140 degreases

Pull pork and season with rub and jus

Place on sheet pan and cool in refrigerator until 40 degree or below

( should take 1 to 2 hr )

Place pork in bag and seal

Reheat pork in water to 165 or higher and hold on line until ordered

Apple Coleslaw

Dressing ingredients:

3/4 cups sugar

3/4 qt Mayonnaise

3/4 cups apple cider vinegar

1.5 tsp celery seeds

1.5 tsp garlic salt

3 tbs yellow mustard

Dressing directions:

Mix all dressing ingredients and keep in refrigerator

Rest of coleslaw ingredients:

5 cups cabbage

1/2 cup Shredded carrots

2 tbs thinly sliced green onions

3 granny smith apples through robo coupe

1 quarts apple dressing

