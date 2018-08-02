Make Q39’s pork sliders with apple coleslaw

Pork Slides
Ingredients:
1ea. Mini roll
3 oz smoked pulled pork
1 oz Classic BBQ sauce
Dash q39 Pork Rub
1 oz Apple coleslaw
Directions:
Toast Roll with butter on griddle or grill
Top bottom with Pulled pork
Place sauce on pork than rub
Finish it off with apple slaw ant top with Bun
Pork shoulder
Directions:
Trim pork and brine
Pork brine
Ingredients:
pork shoulder 1 ea.
1 pt water
1 pt Ice water
1 qt apple juice
½ cup kosher salt
¼ cup sugar White granulated ( could use brown or some molasses)
Directions:
Dilute sugar and salt in 1 pt water over med heat, remove from stove
Add Ice water and apple juice. Make sure brine is cool than pour over chicken/ pork submerged,
Brine Pork for 12 hrs
Pat dry and season with ½ cup pork Seasoning
Place in smoker at 250 degrease for 4.5 to 5 hrs
Should read 155ish
Wrap in foil with 1/3 cup apple juice
Cook additionally for approximately 1.5 hrs to 2 hrs
cook until 188 degrees internal
Let rest 1 hr
Reserve Jus and skim fat off and reserve for service
Pull pork, add jus and a touch of rub to taste
Cooling
Let pork rest until 150/140 degreases
Pull pork and season with rub and jus
Place on sheet pan and cool in refrigerator until 40 degree or below
( should take 1 to 2 hr )
Place pork in bag and seal
Reheat pork in water to 165 or higher and hold on line until ordered
Apple Coleslaw
Dressing ingredients:
3/4 cups sugar
3/4 qt Mayonnaise
3/4 cups apple cider vinegar
1.5 tsp celery seeds
1.5 tsp garlic salt
3 tbs yellow mustard
Dressing directions:
Mix all dressing ingredients and keep in refrigerator
Rest of coleslaw ingredients:
5 cups cabbage
1/2 cup Shredded carrots
2 tbs thinly sliced green onions
3 granny smith apples through robo coupe
1 quarts apple dressing
