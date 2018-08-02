Miami Co. deputies recovering, investigators working to find out what substance sickened them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. -- Two Miami County sheriff's deputies are out of the hospital and recovering at home after being exposed to toxic drugs Wednesday night.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what substance made the deputies sick. But what they do know, is that this an eye-opening experience for how they handle similar situations in the future.

"It was described to me like flu-like symptoms, but sudden," Miami County Undersheriff Wayne Minckley said.

Crews from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration helped clean up the mess in full hazmat suits. There is concern the toxic substance the deputies were exposed to may have been fentanyl. That drug is now commonly laced with heroin. It can burn through skin instantly, and if it is accidentally inhaled or ingested, it can cause serious health problems, even death.

"It`s very scary, not to mention for our officers, but for the general public," said Minckley.

If that's what it turns out to be, it would be the first fentanyl exposure by police in the Kansas City area.

"It`s like it`s everywhere else. You know it`s here, but when is it going to surface? And now, it may have," Minckley said.

The incident could even change how police do their jobs. Some agencies are quitting basic car searches in possible drug cases and calling in hazmat as a precaution.

"The officers felt they were handling this very safely because they`re aware of these issues in the public. But what are we going to do now? That`s something we`re going to have to go back to policy and look at as well," Minckley said.

The suspect is still in critical condition in the hospital after overdosing.

The KBI lab is now running tests on the substance found inside the suspect's vehicle.