× Missouri tax-free weekend 2018: Here’s what you need to know to save

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new school year is just around the corner, and that means Missouri’s tax-free weekend is coming up, too.

This year, the state’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Aug. 3 to midnight Aug. 5 — that’s this Friday through Sunday!

If you haven’t bought your school supplies or back-to-school clothes yet, now is the time to shop and save. And if you aren’t heading back to school and just want to do some personal shopping, that’s OK, too.

On purchases like clothing, school supplies, computers and software, the sales tax is exempt for this weekend only. But sales tax will still apply to accessories like watches, jewelry, handbags, scarves, ties, headbands, and belt buckles.

But good news for parents of young children: The tax exemption applies to diapers!

There is a spending limit to get the tax exemption. An article of clothing has to be $100 or less; a school supply item can’t exceed $50; computer software must be $350 or less; each personal computer or computer peripheral device can’t exceed $1,500; and a graphing calculator can’t be more than $150.

You can find more info on items that qualify for the exemption here.

You don’t have to be a Missouri student or resident to get the sales tax exemption, which is good news for Kansas residents who don’t have a tax-free period in the Sunflower State. Anyone who makes a purchase in Missouri can get these great savings.

But there are some Missouri cities, counties and districts that have opted not to remove their local sales tax. You can see all the cities that don’t participate here. Find counties that have opted out here, and see districts here.

Although the local sales tax in these areas will be applied, the state sales tax will still be exempt over the weekend.