Overland Park officers hand out reminders that could help you avoid a car burglary

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park police are getting to the community before thieves do.

“Our auto burglaries usually kind of ramp up in the summer when it’s warmer outside, so a lot of our midnight officers go around to cars, apartment complexes, and try to be proactive when it comes to auto burglaries,” said Officer Shayna Palmgren with the Overland Park Police Department.

Palmgren is handing out notes and leaving them on cars, asking residents if “you’re the next victim?” and “If I were a thief, I would have stolen…”

“They check the cars and make sure there aren’t any valuables inside, the doors are all locked, and they just leave a little note on the car saying we were there,” Palmgren added. “If you did a good job, then we check and say your car was locked, you don’t have any valuables, so you did great.”

She said they look for electronics, money, purses, anything thieves could steal and sell to make a profit. The goal is to remind everyone to take everything inside with them.

“You get in a rush when you get home, and you’re finally home, so you just want to get inside. You don’t really think about, 'Oh, I left my wallet,' or 'I left my purse.' Or if you’re visiting a friend and you’re used to putting it in your garage, a lot of people just leave their stuff and go inside,” Palmgren said. “People forget to lock their car doors all the time, or they think they are automatic car locks, close their door and it didn’t, so we just like to remind them.”

People are now posting on social media, saying they hope other local police departments follow suit.

“It just makes the community more aware of, 'Oh, this could happen to me,'” Palmgren said. “If you leave your car unlocked and no one burglarizes it, you’re not going to think twice about, 'Oh, did I lock my car again?' But if you notice that an officer was out here and my car was unlocked, then hopefully the next night you’re going to think twice about taking your stuff inside, or making sure your car is locked before you go inside.”

They also check if your car is unlocked and whether it is in a secluded or unlit area.

Officers leave praise if your car is uninviting.

“We usually try to target apartment complexes. That’s where most of our auto burglaries are. So if an apartment complex gets hit really hard, sometimes we’ll go back and just make sure everyone is locking their cars, so they aren’t a target again,” Palmgren said.