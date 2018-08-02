Police: Man killed in south KC was in US from China studying at International House of Prayer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police now say that the man shot and killed outside a home in south Kansas City Wednesday night was in the United States from China studying at the International House of Prayer Church.

Xindong Hao, 38, is in the U.S. on a visitors visa. His wife and four children are also in the US with him, police said in a news release Thursday.

Police said Hao was walking along Bridge Manor Drive around 7 p.m. when the suspect targeted him.

Hao died at the scene from his injuries. A second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A third person was grazed by a bullet, according to police.

Police said they took someone into custody they believe has information about this homicide, but police are still trying to figure out a motive.

"He was targeted by the suspect for no apparent reason," KCPD officer Jacob Becchina said in the news release.