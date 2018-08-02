Thanks to feedback from residents, Lenexa has vibrant vision for its future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- They take a hands-on approach in Lenexa.

Called Vision 2040, dozens of volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods, going to parades and other events, asking citizens what they want Lenexa to look like 20 years from now.

"We need some more microbreweries, restaurant-type things to draw more crowds here maybe for the evening hours," Lenexa resident Beverly Silvers said.

"Schools for the new subdivisions that are moving out west," Tom VanCompernolle suggested.

"Local shops that are locally owned. I`d love to see that out in Lenexa," Mackenzie Kautzi said.

The ultimate goal is to turn this into a plan, a long-range vision. Lenexa was one of the first cities in the metro to undergo a visioning process with its citizens. Back in the late 1990s, they created Project 2020 and asked citizens to imagine what Lenexa might look like in the future.

"This vision process is really what makes this community so special because they think so far ahead," said Logan Wagler with Lenexa Parks and Recreation. "They`re not reactive. They`re really proactive here in Lenexa."

From those surveys came a bold idea: Move City Hall, which was connected to the police station, and the community center farther to the west of town. City officials located a plot of undeveloped land at Interstate 435 and Renner and saw an opportunity.

"It was the first time the city went down a long-range vision process. It led to some very significant impacts for us," Wagler said.

It took a while to get the process going due to a recession, but over the past few years, they've built a new City Hall, a public market, a community center, a gym, a farmers market and more.

They're currently constructing a new competitive swimming pool, apartments, restaurants and hotels. The whole area is exploding with development.

"We`ve got large employers who see what City Center has to offer, and they want to come be a part of that," Wagler said.

Lenexa residents love what they've built so far.

"What City Center is bringing to all of Lenexa and the overall county is fantastic. Lots of growth for businesses and the economy," VanCompernolle said.

"You gotta keep up with the way things are going. Otherwise, you`re left behind," Lenexa resident Alice Johnson said.

"It's also nice to be expanding Lenexa as a whole because it's growing. It's a vibrant type of place," Stacey Wright said.

"Overland Park better be on the lookout," Bob Campbell said. "We're liable to be as big as them one of these days."

"The City Center has been amazing. We love the small town feel of it, so we hope it doesn't get too much bigger," Kautzi said.

And that's what many residents want -- to keep the small town feel of Fourth of July parades, barbecue contests and spinach festivals. They're events that bring this community together.

Many appreciate being a part of the visioning process.

"We are a voice that wants to be heard and make sure that who we are and what we want is at least listened to," Wright said.

So what will Lenexa look like 22 years from now? That's up for the residents to decide. If you'd like to take a survey and let your opinions be known, just visit this site.

