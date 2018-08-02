Thursday’s vivid sunset caused by massive wildfires in the West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By now you've heard about the terrible fires that have been burning across the western United States.

When so much burns -- and nationwide some 1.5 million acres are burning -- there's obviously a lot of smoke. That smoke is thrust into the atmosphere and is carried by the jet stream to other parts of the country.

Sure enough, it's been in metro skies off and on for the last few days. On Thursday night, it was definitely apparent, and you could tell as the sun was setting.

The sun's light goes through the layer of smoke from the horizon to our eyes, and it creates vivid sunsets and potentially even a vivid sunrise on Friday morning as well. Skies may look a bit murkier Friday morning until the sun is higher in the sky.

Now that's a "what your weather app can't tell you" moment!