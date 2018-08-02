Weekend events will honor 3 local heroes killed in Afghanistan helicopter attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A trio of weekend events will honor fallen soldiers from the metro that died after their Chinook helicopter was shot down in Afghanistan in 2011.

Aug. 6 marks seven years since the helicopter was shot down in the Wardak province in eastern Afghanistan, killing 30 Americans and a military K-9. On board were three local heroes: Matt Mason, 37, of Kearney, Missouri; Bryan Nichols, 31, of Hays, Kansas; and Spencer Duncan, 21, of Olathe, Kansas.

This weekend, the families of all three soldiers will honor their memories.

On Saturday at 7:30 a.m., runners will take part in the Spencer C. Duncan Make it Count 5K in New Century, Kansas.

Also on Saturday, beginning at noon at Torn Label Brewing, you can try the special "31 Heroes" beer, an invention created by Nichols' widow, Mary. The proceeds will go to charity.

On Sunday, Mason's friends and family will honor him in the Matt Mason Memorial Cowboy Up! Triathlon. The race begins at 7 a.m. at Smithville Lake.