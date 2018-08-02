Your guide to the 2018 Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 9 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 19 in Sedalia, Mo.

The Missouri State Fair will offer food, fun and entertainment to all who attend.

Tickets

Single-day tickets are just $10 for adults and $2 for kids ages 6 to 12. Kids 5 and under are free. Seniors age 60 and over are just $7.

full ticketing information including specials and coupons

Entertainment

Concerts include:

Montgomery Gentry with Whiskey Myers

Rock of the Seventies: Foghat, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Pat Travers Band

Hank Williams, Jr. & Frank Foster

Southern Uprising Tour: A Southern Rock Revival – Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, and The Outlaws

Aaron Watson & Tim Montana

Cole Swindell & RaeLynn

full schedule and concert ticket information

Parking and Travel

Sedalia is approximately 86 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Single day general public parking is free.

For those not wanting to drive or looking for a unique way to arrive at the state fair, Amtrak is running a special for the Missouri River Runner route. Kids can ride to the Missouri State Fair for free on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The deal runs through August 26 and is valid for one child per full-paying adult.

daily schedules

the state fair's Facebook page for live looks at what is happening at the fair

frequently asked questions about the Missouri State Fair

Kansas State Fair

The Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson, Kan., will run from Fri., September 7 through Sun., September 16. Hutchinson, Kan., is approximately 217 miles southwest of Kansas City.