AMBER Alert issued for Chinese girl reportedly abducted Washington National Airport

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert on Thursday for a 12-year-old girl visiting the United States from China, and she's still not been found. WTVR reports that JinJing Ma is in extreme danger.

Police say JinJing Ma arrived in America with a tour group, received her passport just prior to checking in at the airport, and then left her group.

She met up with an unknown, Asian female, who helped the 12-year-old change her clothes. They walked together to the "Arrivals" area of the airport, and then disappeared from view of cameras.

The unknown woman has black hair and is about 40 years old, she was wearing a black dress. The girl has black hair, brown eyes, and is 4'11", weighing 90 pounds. She was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.

The two are possibly traveling in a white Infiniti SUV with unknown New York registration.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts should immediately call the Metro Washington Airport Authority at (703) 417-2400.