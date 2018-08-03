At Kansas City Zoo, geriatric animals receive special therapy for aches and pains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Getting older isn't for wimps. That's true in the animal world as well.

Approximately a third of the animals housed at the Kansas City Zoo are considered geriatric, or entering the final quarter of their life expectancy. But the zoo's animal health staff regularly works to help their older animals feel young again.

Furry friends develop aches and pains the same as any of us do. The Kansas City Zoo is home to roughly 2,000 animals. Dr. Kirk Suedmeyer has worked as a veterinarian for 30 years, and every day, he and his staff deliver some form of therapy or medicine.

Such is the case with Buddy Love, the zoo's popular 17-year-old King penguin. A zoo staff member said Buddy is the largest of his breed at the zoo.

Two members of the zoo's vet tech team work with Buddy a couple of times per week. Techs use the wand of a laser therapy device to make several points of contact along the bird's lower leg.

"What we found was he had soft tissue swelling," Sudemeyer told FOX4.

Sudemeyer said the zoo's animal health team noticed Buddy Love limping on the right side, and x-rays showed his right leg tends to swell larger than the left one. Sessions with the laser therapy machine seem to comfort Buddy.

"It tells the immune system, 'Hey, knock it off. It's not quite as bad as you think'," Sudemeyer said. "When you use that laser therapy, it helps reduce inflammation."

Bigger animals aren't immune from aches as they grow older either. When the whistle blows, Lois, the zoo's 48-year old African elephant knows to present her hind leg. That enables the same techs to perform therapy, reducing the swelling that ails the pachyderm.

"Every animal here has an intrinsic value. It's not a perceived value, placed upon it by people. There's an intrinsic value," Sudemeyer said.

Christen Olmedo might be the animals' best friend. The zoo vet tech often delivers the laser therapy herself.

"They don't like going to the doctor a lot of the time," Olmedo laughed. "I love when we can see significant results. I also love when we can treat an animal with behavioral techniques. The elephant is trained to present her leg. We don't have to restrain her or touch her to give her treatment."

But alas, every animal has a life expectancy, and not every animal can benefit from therapy. This treatment ensures the animals' golden years will be comfortable.

Laser therapy sessions for animals are often administered away from the public eye. Zoo workers -- even veterinarians -- are specially trained to handle the animals during therapy with the understanding that a frightened animal could be dangerous.