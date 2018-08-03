Dive team searching after vehicle sinks into Kansas River in Lawrence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Rescue crews are searching the Kansas River in Lawrence after a vehicle submerged in the river Friday.

Lawrence police said a vehicle was reported in the river around 1:15 p.m. Friday near 6th Street and Massachusetts. First-responders pulled two people from the water. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials believe there might have been more people in the vehicle, so a dive team is searching for any the vehicle and any other occupants.

Details about what led up to the incident were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.