Grandview police take man into custody after shooting victim taken to hospital

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police in Grandview responded to a late night shooting on Thursday where a man was struck in the chest.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. in the 13500 block of Belmead Avenue, which is about a mile south of Grandview High School and just east of 71 Highway. Officers found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound, he was hospitalized and is reportedly in stable condition, the full extent of his injuries aren’t given in a news release.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man, detectives say they’re still investigating.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask you to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.