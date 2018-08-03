× Harrisonville motorcyclist killed in Lee’s Summit crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Harley Davidson rider is dead after a crash happened on I-470 Thursday night. The crash was on westbound I-470 at 50 Highway at 8:15 p.m.

The Missouri Highway Patrol crash report says this happened when a motorcyclist collided with the rear right end of a Toyota Corolla. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Kevin Dawson, overturned and was thrown from the Harley. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver wasn’t hurt according to the crash report.