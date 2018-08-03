Independence man sentenced to prison for crash that killed his two sons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence father has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for a car crash that killed his two young sons.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Brian Moyer to 15 years in prison on each of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment for the March 2017 crash that killed his sons.

He was also sentenced to 4 years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident. All sentences will run concurrently.

Dustin Moyer, 6, and Brian Moyer Jr., 10, were ejected when the car Moyer was driving crashed after he tried to flee the scene of an accident near Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue.

Officials estimated the car to be going 70-100 mph when it left the roadway, hit a utility pole and overturned into a yard near East 12th Street and Newton Avenue in Kansas City.

The children were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Moyer also has a prior DWI conviction.