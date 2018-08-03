Kansas City restaurant owners escape overnight house fire in Parkville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Two buildings burned and two firefighters were hurt, one family was lucky to have gotten out of their burning home in Parkville on Friday morning.

Gary and Cristina Worden own Piropos Restaurant and live in a 108-year-old house on Main Street in Parkville. Around 2 a.m., they awoke to a crackling sound and found their detached garage/guest house on fire. They were able to get out and called 911.

Firefighters had some challenges putting it out. The yard is sloped, so it was hard to get to it. They called mutual aid to help as the fire jumped to the main house. And, the hydrant water pressure was low that they had to use water from their trucks.

"The guys pulled up, said they have low water pressure for some reason. I called Missouri American water and they boosted the pressure up for us so we were ready to go. I don`t know we`ll have to look into that." Southern Platte Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Dean Cull said.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting the blaze.

"We had two firemen, one twisted an ankle, I`m not sure what the other was. One was a South Platte guy, the other one Kansas City fire. As you can see, it`s a pretty steep grade, and the grass gets wet and you slip," Deputy Chief Cull said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.