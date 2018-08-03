Violent streak rages on in Kansas City with another shooting, the ninth in two days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating yet another shooting within a particularly violent stretch of 48 hours. Sixteen people have now been shot in nine separate incidents since Wednesday afternoon, the latest shooting happening at 82nd and Euclid on Friday afternoon.

KCPD says that two people were shot there. One person was treated at the scene, another taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police haven’t released any information about a possible suspect. FOX4 will update this story with more information as we confirm more details.