KC Taste kicks off at Union Station with good music and great food from local restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The first KC Taste kicked off Friday afternoon outside Union Station, and more than 30 local food and drink vendors offered up their goods for attendees.

Friday's festivities included live music with a performance from county singer JoDee Messina.

While people ate, they had the opportunity to watch Chef Showcases inside Union Station. Chefs from restaurants like the Homesteader Cafe taught people how to improve their culinary skills.

Participating restaurants said the demonstrations help them get to know the community they serve.

"We would get to interact with guests we wouldn't normally get to interact with," said Sam Hill, chef at the Homesteader Cafe. "And it just gives us a show case to get our food out there and let people eat it."

Tickets start at around $20 and go up to $130 for the VIP passes. Once you get inside, you can buy 15 food tickets for $10 to try what local restaurants are serving up. Most eateries had one high and one lower ticket dish.

Organizers say 75 percent of the food ticket goes back to the restaurant, and other ticket money goes to a good cause.

"A dollar of every ticket goes to local charities," said Marc Harrell, general manager of Steel City Media. "So not only are you giving to local restaurants you're giving back to charities."

Those include Science City at Union Station and The Whole Person, among others.

KC Taste has activities for people of all ages. Parents who pay $10 can get their children "all-you-can-bounce" access.

"They think it's pretty awesome," Adam Davis said. "They don't want to stop they don't have to go home. We'll have a tough time getting them out of there."

KC Taste will also run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.