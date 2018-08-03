KCPD chief implores community to get involved in efforts to reduce violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eight shooting incidents in the last 48 hours are straining the resources of police. Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith says it's never going to get better without more involvement from the public.

Police say there have been three killed out of 14 shooting victims in the last two days.

The latest incident happened Thursday night when three armed men opened fire on four police officers at a home near 68th Street and Myrtle Avenue. No one was hurt, but for a time the officers were pinned down by the gunfire.

Police say of the eight homicides since July 22, there have been suspects arrested and charged in five of the cases. In two others, detectives have identified persons of interest. And in the last one, police say they have just received a good suspect description.

Chief Smith believes officers are doing a good job holding criminals accountable for the bloodshed, but it's taking a toll on those who protect and serve us.

"It gets to the point that we don’t even have crime scene techs to make the scene to record and recover property associated with all this violence," Chief Smith said. "We are calling people in from home. We are struggling to keep the manpower. We need to keep up with the demand."

Chief Smith also says that when violence is directed at police officers, you know the city is headed in the wrong direction.

He's thankful that good training prevented police officers from getting hurt Thursday.

Chief Smith says all options are on the table when it comes to stopping the shootings, including expanding relationships with federal law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Attorney's office.