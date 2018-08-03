FOX4 Forecast: High fire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fire danger will increase today as we see the drought continue, low humidity & windy conditions combine together. Highs will end up in the mid 90s. Rain chances may increase for a few tomorrow afternoon but overall it will stay pretty dry through Monday. Our focus will also be on the increasing heat and humidity over the weekend. Find out how hot we'll get in the updated forecast here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page