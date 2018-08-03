× Lululemon relocating to larger location at Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lululemon will soon have a new, bigger home on the Country Club Plaza.

The popular high-end athletic apparel retailer is relocating to a new 5,000-square-foot store on the Plaza at 401 Nichols Road. The store, which specializes in clothing for yoga, dancing, running and other activities, plans to reopen in mid-October.

“Lululemon has been a Country Club Plaza tenant for years,” Meredith Keeler, Country Club Plaza general manager, said in a statement. “Their community involvement aligns with our passion for KC, and the new store showcases the brand’s commitment to its loyal Kansas City followers and Country Club Plaza.”

The store’s expansion will allow for more merchandise as well as room for free, in-store yoga and “Run Club” classes.

Lululemon’s relocation is just one of many recent changes at the Plaza.

St. John Knits, Williams-Sonoma, Zoom Toy Store, Plaza III Steakhouse, Eddie Bauer, Burberry, Swirk Jewelry and Houston’s Restaurant all left the Plaza recently.

But the Plaza also has new additions. Southern Charm Gelato Shoppe, Baldwin Market and Made in KC Marketplace all recently opened. Shake Shack, True Food Kitchen and Altar’d State are also on their way in.