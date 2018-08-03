No one found in car, 2 rescued from water after car sinks in Kansas River in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Rescue crews searched the Kansas River in Lawrence for hours Friday after a car sank in the river.

Trent McKinley with the Lawrence Police Department said they believe the vehicle went into the water from the shore near 6th Street and Massachusetts. Crews were called to the area around 1:15 p.m. Friday on a report that the car was in the water. Officials do not yet know why the car went into the river.

First-responders pulled a woman and a child from the water. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and as of 7:45 p.m. they remain hospitalized. Details of their conditions were not immediately available.

McKinley said one of the people who got out of the car safely said there was another person, possibly a child, in the vehicle.

When crews pulled the car from the river just after 7 p.m., a search of the vehicle did not reveal any other occupants. But investigators still believe there was another person in the vehicle when it entered the water.

Crews have called off their search for the evening because McKinley said it’s not safe to continue as it gets dark. They will continue the recovery operation Saturday morning. Hear more from Lawrence police in the video player above.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the car going into the water to contact Lawrence Police.