Officers come under fire in Kansas City neighborhood, latest of 14 shootings in 36 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Since Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, police have gone to eight crime scenes for 14 shootings where three people were killed. Overnight, there was more gunfire as officers came under fire.

The Foxtown East neighborhood near the 4000 block of E. 68th Street is still blocked off with police tape on Friday morning where crime scene investigators are waiting for a search warrant. Police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m., the call came in as three armed men trying to break into a house.

As officers approached the house, shots were fired at them. Officers fired back at the suspects and police were forced to take cover, and they were actually pinned up against the house as they waited for backup. Two armored SWAT vehicles were called in to help at the scene.

A command post was set up near 70th and Askew and three suspects surrendered after a short time and police took them into custody. There was also a woman who was inside the house, it's not clear what her involvement was. The president of the homes association told FOX4 he won't tolerate this type of crime in his neighborhood.

"I`m just trying to get to the bottom of it because this is something I don`t have in my neighborhood. So whoever the perpetrators are, I`m going to be moving to get them out of this neighborhood. This isn`t what Foxtown East is about," Pastor Leroy Glover said.

No officers were injured, one suspect was shot and taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

Kansas City police plan to address the recent rash of violence Friday during a 9 a.m. news conference. FOX4 will carry live online and on our Facebook page.