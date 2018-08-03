Prosecutors will seek death penalty against suspect in rape, killing of Overland Park woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Johnson County prosecutors say they will seek a death sentence for a 24-year-old man charged with raping and killing an Overland Park woman.

Korrey Rinke is charged with capital murder in the August 2016 killing of 46-year-old Julianna Pappas.

The Kansas City Star reports Rinke is accused of raping Pappas, beating her to death and leaving her body in a wooded area.

Rinke was arraigned on rape and capital murder charges Thursday afternoon in Johnson County District Court. His attorneys entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

FOX4 previously reported that during an interview with Rinke, police say they read him his Miranda rights and he agreed to tell them about Pappas. Police say he told them that he and Pappas had been driving around together and purchased alcohol. According to an affidavit, he told police they were going to have sex but when she learned he did not have a condom, she said no.

Rinke reportedly then admitted to police that he forced her to have sex. Police say he admitted punching her and believed he broke her arm when he assaulted her. He allegedly said he left her in the park, injured and described her as ‘gurgling’ from her injuries. Police say Rinke told them he did not believe she would survive her injuries.

According to police, Rinke went back to the area four days later to make sure she was dead, but could not find her.

Rinke is in the Johnson County jail on a $1 million bond.