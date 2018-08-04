× Divers recover a child’s body from the Kansas River

LAWRENCE, Kan. — On Saturday morning, members of the Douglas County Search and Recovery Dive Team recovered the body of a five year old child. The child is believed to the third passenger in the vehicle that entered the river yesterday. Police believe that there was no else in the vehicle and the recovery operation in the river has concluded.

There is no condition update on the 1-year-old or the adult female rescued from the river on Friday. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.