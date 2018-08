GLADSTONE, Mo. — A man died on Saturday after he was hit by a car in Gladstone. Police say the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of 73rd Terrace and North Prospect, the location is close to a Walmart Supercenter and Hy-Vee shopping center.

Police haven’t identified the victim by name, only saying that he’s an older white male.

The crash is under investigation, no details were released about the driver.