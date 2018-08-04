Man threatening suicide, talking about mass shooting gets killed in Liberty officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Police in Liberty are investigating a shooting involving officers on Saturday night where a man who opened fire was struck and killed. The officer-involved shooting happened at about 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Highland Drive, just south and west of 291 and Whittier. No officers were hurt.

Captain Andy Hedrick with Liberty police said the man was suicidal and had called police dispatch and made comments about a mass shooting. When officers responded, the man pointed a rifle at them and shot, they returned fire and hit the 33-year-old man, killing him. Police haven't identified him yet.

Officers from Liberty and sheriff's deputies from Clay County were involved in the shooting, there's no indication about how many shots were fired or who struck the man. The Northland Officer-Involved Shooting Team is handling the ongoing investigation.