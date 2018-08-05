× Joe’s Weather Blog: Putting ALL your raindrops in one basket (SUN-8/5)

Good Sunday afternoon. It’s roasty and toasty out there today. Temperatures will end up int he mid to upper 90s around the region before the afternoon is done and we’re thankful that the dew points are more or less reasonable by KC standards…this is keeping the ugg factor to the air in check I guess.

The forecast does have rain in it…that’s the good news…but there is a lot of feast and famine to this forecast…and IF you miss out on the rain chance later tomorrow night into Tuesday…that does it for about another week or so. The good news is that the 90s will leave us for a couple of days.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and mild with lows in the mid 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot. Breezy as well with a more humidity…and higher dew points-heat index values. Highs in the mid 90s+ with heat index values near or above 100°. IF there are too many clouds though we could be a bit lower.

Monday night: Increasing chance of storms/rain in the region…some locally heavy rains possible into Tuesday morning. Lows closer to 70° (assuming there’s rain around Tuesday AM)

Tuesday: Higher rain chances through lunch…the turning drier and not as hot with highs closer to 85°. Could be cooler IF the rain/clouds linger for longer

Discussion:

Odds are many of you didn’t get rain late yesterday afternoon…but some of you did and it seemed like a classic case of drought showers. The rain may have been briefly heavy for a few minutes but, at the station at least, the sun seemed to be out the whole time. The rain fell decently hard for a couple of minutes then the sun came out and 5 minutes later the rain was gone. So it goes when you;’re struggling to eliminate a drought.

It seems to take a big event to wipe these types of things out…or several big events. We all remember the nasty drought of 2012. It was miserable until the last few days of August into early September when the remnants of a hurricane came our way and gave many places 4-8″ of rain…the amounts were more focused on the south side of the KC area…but it was a seemingly slow and steady event that allowed the soil to fully saturate.

That year we could thank the remnants of Isaac for the big assist in wiping out the drought conditions.

The remnant circulation actually pretty much came right up the state line into western MO.

So what will it take this time…will it take another tropical system? Maybe. IF that’s going to be the case…there won’t be anything happening there for quite some time as the tropical situation is mostly dead in the Gulf/Atlantic regions. There is a disturbance in the central Atlantic that is a non-factor in this discussion.

The waters of the Gulf though are VERY warm…and IF anything gets together there (and I’m sure it will at some point in the next 2 months or so) there is a LOT of energy for it to work with from a warm water standpoint.

Meanwhile we focus on the lack of rainfall around these parts…so let’s use the rainfall deficit maps over the past 60 days…90 days…and 180 days and notice how the reddish-pink colors increase in coverage as the deficits widen and expand.

That is how the drought has expanded through many parts of the region.

So one of our hopes, and perhaps the only one of the week…is coming about because of a cold front towards the north of the KC area…

There is also an outflow boundary as well from convection that has been ongoing in the Plains today…that’s represented by the dashed black line. We have south winds here…already in the lower 90s this afternoon at KCI. It’s in the 70s and 80s behind the front.

So the front will slide into the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. With the front comes storm/rain chances. The extent of the rains though are in question with various models pinpointing the potential of heavy rains…but differing in the locations. This doesn’t surprise me one bit as we’re talking about convection and the models don’t handle convection forecasting and intensity the greatest all the time.

Here are just a couple to look at…1st the EURO model.

Some nice 1/2-1″ totals for many areas of the Metro.

Now the NAM model.

Concerning to say the least…the model does show a few bulls-eye totals…so again it’s potential not necessarily location that I focus on at his point. The concern is that there is a lot of real estate above that gets very little moisture.

Finally the GFS model.

This model gives the heaviest totals towards N MO…which has been something we really haven’t seen much of in quite some time…again notice how there are some areas on the KS side struggling.

All the maps above show rain totals through Tuesday…

My feeling is that the best rains will come on Tuesday…especially from before daybreak to about lunch or so. The front is going to be a slow mover it appears…so there is heavy rain potential…but again where is the question.

Unfortunately this will come down to a nowcast issue. There very well may be some areas with 1-3″ and I’m encouraged by the amount of moisture in the atmosphere late Monday night into Tuesday AM as the front works in from the north. Combine that withe some 20-30 MPH west>east storm movements and we could see some training develop…again it just depends on how much activity we get along a slowly sagging south frontal system.

What I’m trying to say is that there is all sorts of potential for decent rains for parts of the area…just where though, again remains to be determined…but at least some ingredients are there for the assist.

Charles Kincaid has the feature photo of today’s sunrise. There is still smoke from the wildfires burning out west, in our atmosphere today.

Joe.