Kansas City police officers forced to take cover when shooter fires at them during standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City officers responding to reports of gunshots on Sunday morning sometime after 4 were met by a shooter who fired dozens of rounds at them from a home in the area of 59th and Swope Parkway. One officer returned fire, and a standoff ensued that lasted until about 9:30 a.m.

Officers had to take cover as the shooter continued to fire their weapon for several minutes. KCPD says none of its officers were hurt, and two people were eventually taken into custody.

Police say one man inside the home was struck by a bullet and has a non-life threatening injury. During the standoff, officers brought multiple people out of the home, some identified as witnesses, but exactly how many people were inside hasn't been released yet.

This is the second time since Thursday that KCPD has been caught in an officer-involved shooting. Three armed men shot at them during a standoff at 68th and Myrtle Thursday night.

This investigation is ongoing, FOX4 will follow developments with this story and update it with information about criminal charges when they're filed.